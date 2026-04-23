Compared to Estimates, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) reported $6.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.61 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +22.16%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average realized price per pound - Copper : $5.78 compared to the $5.74 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $5.78 compared to the $5.74 average estimate based on five analysts. Average realized price per ounce - Gold : $4,889.00 versus $4,844.32 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $4,889.00 versus $4,844.32 estimated by four analysts on average. Average realized price per pound - Molybdenum : $25.21 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $22.69.

: $25.21 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $22.69. Production in Pounds - Copper - Indonesia - Grasberg minerals district : 95.00 Mlbs compared to the 62.63 Mlbs average estimate based on three analysts.

: 95.00 Mlbs compared to the 62.63 Mlbs average estimate based on three analysts. Unit net cash costs per pound of copper - By-product credits - North America : $-0.70 compared to the $-0.60 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $-0.70 compared to the $-0.60 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Indonesia : $1.07 billion compared to the $581.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.7% year over year.

: $1.07 billion compared to the $581.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.7% year over year. Revenues- Molybdenum : $212 million compared to the $286.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year.

: $212 million compared to the $286.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year. Revenues- South America copper mines : $1.63 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.

: $1.63 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change. Revenues- North America copper mines : $2.2 billion compared to the $2.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.9% year over year.

: $2.2 billion compared to the $2.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.9% year over year. Revenues- Rod & Refining : $2.06 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.4% change.

: $2.06 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.4% change. Revenues- Atlantic Copper Smelting & Refining : $969 million compared to the $817.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.3% year over year.

: $969 million compared to the $817.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.3% year over year. Revenues- Corporate, other & eliminations: $-1.91 billion compared to the $-1.56 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.6% year over year.

Here is how Freeport-McMoRan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Freeport-McMoRan here>>>

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan have returned +23.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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