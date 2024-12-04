Compared to Estimates, Foot Locker (FL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Foot Locker (FL) reported $1.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was -15.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Foot Locker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : 2.4% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 2.4% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on six analysts. Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker : 376 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 381.

: 376 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 381. Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP) : 2,450 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,444.

: 2,450 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,444. Number of stores - Champs Sports : 390 versus 383 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 390 versus 383 estimated by four analysts on average. Gross square footage - Total : 12,843 Ksq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12,814.83 Ksq ft.

: 12,843 Ksq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12,814.83 Ksq ft. Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada : 84 compared to the 83 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 84 compared to the 83 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S. 691 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 682.

691 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 682. Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe : 620 compared to the 623 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 620 compared to the 623 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Footaction : 1 compared to the 1 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1 compared to the 1 average estimate based on three analysts. Gross square footage - Champs Sports : 2,345 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,319.94 Ksq ft.

: 2,345 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,319.94 Ksq ft. Gross square footage - Foot Locker U.S. 3,999 Ksq ft versus 3,959.19 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average.

3,999 Ksq ft versus 3,959.19 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average. Number of stores - Foot Locker Asia Pacific: 140 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 140.

Shares of Foot Locker have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

