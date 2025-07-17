Compared to Estimates, F.N.B. (FNB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

F.N.B. (FNB) reported $438.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $420.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.

Efficiency Ratio : 54.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56.3%.

: 54.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56.3%. Net Interest Margin : 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.

: 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.1%. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $44.04 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.87 billion.

: $44.04 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.87 billion. Total Non-Performing Loans : $117 million versus $171.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $117 million versus $171.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.3% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Mortgage banking operations : $6.31 million compared to the $7.62 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $6.31 million compared to the $7.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $91.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $89.16 million.

: $91.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $89.16 million. Insurance commissions and fees : $5.11 million versus $5.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.11 million versus $5.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $347.2 million compared to the $332.4 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $347.2 million compared to the $332.4 million average estimate based on two analysts. Bank owned life insurance : $3.84 million compared to the $5.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.84 million compared to the $5.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. Capital markets income : $6.9 million compared to the $5.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $6.9 million compared to the $5.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. Trust services: $11.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.82 million.

Shares of F.N.B. have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

