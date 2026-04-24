Compared to Estimates, Flagstar Bank (FLG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Flagstar Bank (FLG) reported $498 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $557.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was +19.4%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Interest Margin : 2.2% compared to the 2.3% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2.2% compared to the 2.3% average estimate based on seven analysts. Book value per common share (GAAP) : $18.28 compared to the $17.93 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $18.28 compared to the $17.93 average estimate based on six analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 93.7% compared to the 85.5% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 93.7% compared to the 85.5% average estimate based on six analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

: 0.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.4%. Average Balances - Interest earning assets : $83.31 billion compared to the $85.21 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $83.31 billion compared to the $85.21 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Total Nonperforming Assets : $2.68 billion compared to the $2.54 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.68 billion compared to the $2.54 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non-performing loans : $2.68 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.68 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total risk-based capital ratio : 16.7% compared to the 16.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 16.7% compared to the 16.3% average estimate based on two analysts. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 14.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.8%.

: 14.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.8%. Leverage Capital Ratio : 9.6% versus 9.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 9.6% versus 9.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $443 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $476.38 million.

: $443 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $476.38 million. Total non-interest income (loss): $55 million compared to the $81.8 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

Here is how Flagstar Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Flagstar Bank here>>>

Shares of Flagstar Bank have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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