Compared to Estimates, Fiserv (FI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Fiserv (FI) reported $4.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $2.30 for the same period compares to $1.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.89 billion, representing a surprise of -0.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fiserv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted Revenue- Merchant Solutions : $2.47 billion versus $2.45 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $2.47 billion versus $2.45 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Adjusted Revenue- Financial Solutions : $2.41 billion versus $2.43 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $2.41 billion versus $2.43 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Adjusted Revenue- Corporate and Other : $3 million versus $5.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40% change.

: $3 million versus $5.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40% change. Revenue- Corporate and Other : $334 million versus $315.71 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $334 million versus $315.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Processing and services : $4.24 billion versus $4.26 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

: $4.24 billion versus $4.26 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Revenue- Product : $978 million versus $933.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.

: $978 million versus $933.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change. Operating income- Merchant Solutions : $931 million compared to the $921.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $931 million compared to the $921.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating income- Financial Solutions : $1.14 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.14 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Operating income- Corporate and Other: -$472 million compared to the -$502 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Fiserv have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

