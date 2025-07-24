Compared to Estimates, FirstCash (FCFS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) reported revenue of $830.62 million, down 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.79, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $824.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66, the EPS surprise was +7.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenue- Leased merchandise income : $139.78 million compared to the $145.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.2% year over year.

: $139.78 million compared to the $145.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.2% year over year. Revenue- Pawn loan fees : $190.82 million versus $190.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

: $190.82 million versus $190.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Revenue- Interest and fees on finance receivables: $76.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.9%.

Here is how FirstCash performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of FirstCash have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

