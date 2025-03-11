Compared to Estimates, First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) reported $263.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $262.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was -50.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Watch Restaurant Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same-restaurant sales growth : -0.3% compared to the -0.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -0.3% compared to the -0.5% average estimate based on four analysts. System-wide Restaurants - Total : 572 compared to the 572 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 572 compared to the 572 average estimate based on four analysts. System-wide Restaurants - Franchise-owned : 83 compared to the 83 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 83 compared to the 83 average estimate based on three analysts. System-wide Restaurants - Company-owned : 489 versus 488 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 489 versus 488 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Franchise revenues : $2.67 million compared to the $2.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.8% year over year.

: $2.67 million compared to the $2.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.8% year over year. Revenues- Restaurant sales: $260.63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $259.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group have returned -13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG)

