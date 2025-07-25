Compared to Estimates, First Hawaiian (FHB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

First Hawaiian (FHB) reported $217.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $213.12 million, representing a surprise of +2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net charge-offs : 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases : $28.59 million versus $21.6 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $28.59 million versus $21.6 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest margin : 3.1% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3.1% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 57.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 58.7%.

: 57.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 58.7%. Average Balance - Total Earning Assets : $21.17 billion compared to the $21 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $21.17 billion compared to the $21 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Performing Assets : $28.59 million versus $24.1 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $28.59 million versus $24.1 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $163.58 million compared to the $161.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $163.58 million compared to the $161.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $164.4 million compared to the $162.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $164.4 million compared to the $162.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income: $53.96 million versus $51.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how First Hawaiian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of First Hawaiian have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB)

