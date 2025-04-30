Compared to Estimates, FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

FinWise Bancorp (FINW) reported $22.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.5%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the EPS surprise was -8.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FinWise Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio : 64.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64.3%.

: 64.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64.3%. Net interest margin : 8.3% compared to the 9.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.3% compared to the 9.8% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Interest Earning Assets : $700.50 million compared to the $656.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $700.50 million compared to the $656.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. Non-Performing Loans : $29.88 million compared to the $46.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $29.88 million compared to the $46.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net charge offs to average loans : 1.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.6%.

: 1.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.6%. Total Non-Interest Income : $7.81 million compared to the $6.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7.81 million compared to the $6.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest income: $14.28 million versus $15.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of FinWise Bancorp have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

