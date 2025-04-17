Compared to Estimates, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics (Revised)

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported $2.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 billion, representing a surprise of -0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fifth Third Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin (FTE) : 3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3%.

: 3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3%. Efficiency Ratio (FTE) : 61% compared to the 61.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 61% compared to the 61.4% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) : 0.5% versus 0.5% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.5% versus 0.5% estimated by six analysts on average. Book value per share : $27.41 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $27.

: $27.41 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $27. Return on average assets : 1% versus 0.9% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1% versus 0.9% estimated by five analysts on average. Tangible book value per share (including AOCI) : $19.92 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.14.

: $19.92 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.14. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $192.81 billion versus $195.59 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $192.81 billion versus $195.59 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Return on average common equity : 10.8% versus 10.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 10.8% versus 10.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Leverage Ratio : 9.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.3%.

: 9.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.3%. CET1 Capital Ratio : 10.5% versus 10.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 10.5% versus 10.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Total Nonperforming Assets : $1.017 billion compared to the $870.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.017 billion compared to the $870.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 risk-based Capital Ratio: 11.7% compared to the 11.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have returned -12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on April 17, should no longer be relied upon.)

