Compared to Estimates, FedEx (FDX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended August 2025, FedEx (FDX) reported revenue of $22.24 billion, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.83, compared to $3.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.78 billion, representing a surprise of +2.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.65.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - International economy : 518 thousand versus 547.98 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 518 thousand versus 547.98 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - Total ADV : 16.81 million versus 16.68 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 16.81 million versus 16.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. FedEx Express - Freight - Average daily freight pounds - U.S. : 2.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.23 million.

: 2.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.23 million. FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - International domestic : 1.81 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.85 million.

: 1.81 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.85 million. Revenue- Other and eliminations : $871 million compared to the $942.88 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.

: $871 million compared to the $942.88 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year. Revenue- FedEx Freight segment : $2.26 billion versus $2.29 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.

: $2.26 billion versus $2.29 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change. Revenue- Federal Express segment : $19.12 billion compared to the $18.49 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $19.12 billion compared to the $18.49 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- FedEx Express- Package- U.S. ground : $8.65 billion versus $8.46 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $8.65 billion versus $8.46 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- FedEx Express- Freight- International priority : $595 million compared to the $567.5 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $595 million compared to the $567.5 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- FedEx Express- Freight- Total freight revenue : $1.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion.

: $1.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. Revenue- FedEx Express- Freight- U.S. : $303 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $298.25 million.

: $303 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $298.25 million. Revenue- FedEx Express- Other: $249 million versus $241.18 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Here is how FedEx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of FedEx have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

