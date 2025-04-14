Compared to Estimates, FB Financial (FBK) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, FB Financial (FBK) reported revenue of $130.67 million, up 21.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $132.69 million, representing a surprise of -1.52%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 60.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 57.3%.

: 60.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 57.3%. Net Interest Margin : 3.6% versus 3.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.6% versus 3.6% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Earning Assets : $12.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.39 billion.

: $12.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.39 billion. Net Charge-offs during the period to Average Loans outstanding : 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Mortgage banking income : $12.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.66 million.

: $12.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.66 million. Total Noninterest income : $23.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.81 million.

: $23.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.81 million. Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) : $108.43 million compared to the $109.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $108.43 million compared to the $109.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. Other Income : $1.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.51 million.

: $1.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.51 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $3.48 million compared to the $3.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.48 million compared to the $3.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $107.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $109.79 million.

: $107.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $109.79 million. ATM and interchange fees : $2.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.86 million.

: $2.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.86 million. Investment services and trust income: $3.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.70 million.

Shares of FB Financial have returned -12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

