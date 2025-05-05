Compared to Estimates, Exxon (XOM) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported $83.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $1.76 for the same period compares to $2.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $84.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74, the EPS surprise was +1.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Exxon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Oil-equivalent production per day : 4,551 KBOE/D compared to the 4,570.89 KBOE/D average estimate based on six analysts.

: 4,551 KBOE/D compared to the 4,570.89 KBOE/D average estimate based on six analysts. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Europe : 331 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 347.38 Mcf/D.

: 331 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 347.38 Mcf/D. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Africa : 118 Mcf/D compared to the 143.66 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 118 Mcf/D compared to the 143.66 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Asia : 3,457 Mcf/D versus 3,279.76 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3,457 Mcf/D versus 3,279.76 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Upstream- United States : $7.32 billion versus $5.72 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +234.2% change.

: $7.32 billion versus $5.72 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +234.2% change. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Upstream- Non-U.S. $3.96 billion compared to the $3.24 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.

$3.96 billion compared to the $3.24 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Energy Products- United States : $23.89 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

: $23.89 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Specialty Products- Non-U.S. $3.03 billion compared to the $5.31 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.

$3.03 billion compared to the $5.31 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue : $81.06 billion versus $84.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: $81.06 billion versus $84.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Revenues- Other income : $703 million compared to the $831.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $703 million compared to the $831.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Income from equity affiliates : $1.37 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.7% year over year.

: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.7% year over year. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Energy Products: $59.96 billion versus $63.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.

Shares of Exxon have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

