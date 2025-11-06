Compared to Estimates, Expedia (EXPE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Expedia (EXPE) reported revenue of $4.41 billion, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.57, compared to $6.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.21, the EPS surprise was +4.99%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Gross bookings - Total : $30.73 billion versus $29.18 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $30.73 billion versus $29.18 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Stayed room nights/ Booked room nights : 108 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 109.

: 108 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 109. Gross bookings - Merchant : $18.85 billion versus $17.43 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $18.85 billion versus $17.43 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Gross bookings - Agency : $11.88 billion compared to the $11.76 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $11.88 billion compared to the $11.76 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- International : $1.88 billion compared to the $1.75 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.

: $1.88 billion compared to the $1.75 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year. Revenue- United States : $2.54 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

: $2.54 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change. Revenue- B2B : $1.39 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%.

: $1.39 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%. Revenue- B2C : $2.88 billion compared to the $2.82 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

: $2.88 billion compared to the $2.82 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Revenue- Expedia Group (excluding trivago) : $4.28 billion compared to the $4.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

: $4.28 billion compared to the $4.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year. Revenue- Trivago : $137 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $120.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.3%.

: $137 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $120.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.3%. Revenue by Service Type- Lodging : $3.6 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

: $3.6 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%. Revenue by Service Type- Other: $376 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $436.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

Here is how Expedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Expedia have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

