Compared to Estimates, Evolent Health (EVH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Evolent Health (EVH) reported $621.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.6%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $625.58 million, representing a surprise of -0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -86.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Evolent Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Performance Suite : $20.97 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.43.

: $20.97 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.43. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Specialty Technology and Services Suite : $0.38 compared to the $0.37 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.38 compared to the $0.37 average estimate based on three analysts. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Administrative Services : $15.74 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.49.

: $15.74 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.49. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Cases : 13 thousand compared to the 15.1 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13 thousand compared to the 15.1 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Performance Suite : 6.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.88 million.

: 6.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.88 million. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Specialty Technology and Services Suite : 74.19 million versus 73.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 74.19 million versus 73.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Administrative Services : 1.26 million compared to the 1.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.26 million compared to the 1.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Cases : $3,113 versus $2,859.51 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3,113 versus $2,859.51 estimated by three analysts on average. Total Revenue by product type- Performance Suite : $435.10 million versus $441.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.4% change.

: $435.10 million versus $441.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.4% change. Total Revenue by product type- Cases : $41.43 million versus $43.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.

: $41.43 million versus $43.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change. Total Revenue by product type- Administrative Services : $59.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.6%.

: $59.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.6%. Total Revenue by product type- Specialty Technology and Services Suite: $85.47 million versus $81.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.

Shares of Evolent Health have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Evolent Health, Inc (EVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.