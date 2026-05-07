Compared to Estimates, Evolent Health (EVH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Evolent Health (EVH) reported revenue of $496.25 million, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $531.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05, the EPS surprise was +57.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Performance Suite : $17.73 compared to the $16.38 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $17.73 compared to the $16.38 average estimate based on three analysts. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Specialty Technology and Services Suite : $0.35 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.39.

: $0.35 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.39. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Administrative Services : $14.78 versus $15.65 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $14.78 versus $15.65 estimated by three analysts on average. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Cases : 11 thousand compared to the 13.31 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11 thousand compared to the 13.31 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Performance Suite : 6.08 million compared to the 7.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6.08 million compared to the 7.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Specialty Technology and Services Suite : 76.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 68.69 million.

: 76.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 68.69 million. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Administrative Services : 1.12 million compared to the 989.17 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.12 million compared to the 989.17 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Cases : $3,772.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3,210.45.

: $3,772.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3,210.45. Total Revenue by product type- Performance Suite : $323.3 million compared to the $349.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.

: $323.3 million compared to the $349.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Total Revenue by product type- Cases : $42.56 million compared to the $42.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $42.56 million compared to the $42.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Total Revenue by product type- Administrative Services : $49.59 million compared to the $46.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.3% year over year.

: $49.59 million compared to the $46.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.3% year over year. Total Revenue by product type- Specialty Technology and Services Suite: $80.8 million versus $80.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.

Here is how Evolent Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Evolent Health here>>>

Shares of Evolent Health have returned +49.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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