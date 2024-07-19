Compared to Estimates, Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) reported $986.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $2.25 for the same period compares to $2.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.25, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Euronet Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- EFT Processing Segment : $305.40 million versus $310.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.

: $305.40 million versus $310.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change. Revenue- epay Segment : $260.90 million compared to the $280.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

: $260.90 million compared to the $280.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Revenue- Money Transfer Segment: $421.80 million compared to the $420.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

