Compared to Estimates, Estee Lauder (EL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Estee Lauder (EL) reported $3.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.9%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion, representing a surprise of +1.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +124.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Estee Lauder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- The Americas : $1.05 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.

: $1.05 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year. Net sales- Asia/Pacific : $1.14 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.

: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year. Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa : $1.36 billion compared to the $1.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.6% year over year.

: $1.36 billion compared to the $1.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.6% year over year. Net sales- Skin Care : $1.81 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.3%.

: $1.81 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.3%. Net sales- Makeup : $1.04 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%.

: $1.04 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%. Net sales- Other : $25 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$38.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

: $25 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$38.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%. Net sales- Hair Care : $126 million versus $134.79 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change.

: $126 million versus $134.79 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change. Net sales- Fragrance : $557 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $574.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

: $557 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $574.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%. Operating Income (Loss)- Hair Care : -$13 million compared to the -$7.17 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: -$13 million compared to the -$7.17 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating Income (Loss)- Skin Care : $361 million compared to the $354.08 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $361 million compared to the $354.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating Income (Loss)- Other : $9 million versus -$220.82 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $9 million versus -$220.82 million estimated by five analysts on average. Operating Income (Loss)- Makeup: $14 million versus $53.44 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Estee Lauder have returned -12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

