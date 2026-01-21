Compared to Estimates, Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Equity Bancshares (EQBK) reported $73.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.3%. EPS of $1.26 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22, the EPS surprise was +3.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Interest Margin : 4.5% versus 4.4% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4.5% versus 4.4% estimated by two analysts on average. Efficiency ratio : 60% versus 59.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 60% versus 59.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $9.53 million versus $9.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $9.53 million versus $9.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $63.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.7 million.

Here is how Equity Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Equity Bancshares have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

