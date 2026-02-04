Compared to Estimates, Equitable Holdings (EQH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) reported revenue of $3.74 billion, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.76, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.2% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75, the EPS surprise was +0.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Retirement - Net flows : $1.26 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Retirement - Total asset value end of period : $163.86 billion versus $177.11 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $163.86 billion versus $177.11 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Wealth Management - Advisory net new assets : $2.15 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.89 billion.

: $2.15 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.89 billion. Wealth Management - Total Wealth Management ending assets : $122.01 billion compared to the $122.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $122.01 billion compared to the $122.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Segment revenues- Retirement : $1.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +70.4%.

: $1.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +70.4%. Revenue- Retirement- Investment management, service fees and other income : $186 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $185.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +97.9%.

: $186 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $185.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +97.9%. Revenue- Policy charges, fee income and premiums : $435 million compared to the $810.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $435 million compared to the $810.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Retirement- Net derivative gains (losses) : $-9 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-2.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +80%.

: $-9 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-2.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +80%. Revenue- Retirement- Net investment income (loss) : $1.16 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +74.3%.

: $1.16 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +74.3%. Revenue- Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums : $328 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $312.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.1%.

: $328 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $312.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.1%. Segment revenues- Corporate and Other : $557 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $845.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +148.7%.

: $557 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $845.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +148.7%. Segment revenues- Wealth Management: $548 million versus $523.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.

Shares of Equitable Holdings have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

