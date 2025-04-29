Compared to Estimates, Equitable Holdings (EQH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) reported $3.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%. EPS of $1.35 for the same period compares to $1.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion, representing a surprise of -5.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Equitable Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Individual Retirement - Account Values - Total - Net flows : $1.43 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.81 billion.

: $1.43 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.81 billion. Individual Retirement - Account Values - General Account - Balance as of end of period : $70.10 billion compared to the $71.43 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $70.10 billion compared to the $71.43 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Individual Retirement - Separate Accounts : $39.59 billion compared to the $39.90 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $39.59 billion compared to the $39.90 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Individual Retirement - Total Account Value - EOP : $109.69 billion compared to the $111.33 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $109.69 billion compared to the $111.33 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Segment revenues- Legacy : $120 million versus $158.35 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $120 million versus $158.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment revenues- Wealth Management : $463 million compared to the $481.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $463 million compared to the $481.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment revenues- Corporate and Other : $204 million compared to the $258.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $204 million compared to the $258.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. Individual Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums : $224 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $227.06 million.

: $224 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $227.06 million. Individual Retirement- Net investment income (loss) : $693 million compared to the $690.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $693 million compared to the $690.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. Individual Retirement- Net derivative gains (losses) : -$5 million compared to the -$5.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$5 million compared to the -$5.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. Individual Retirement- Investment management, service fees and other income : $85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93.39 million.

: $85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93.39 million. Group Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums: $82 million versus $79.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Equitable Holdings have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

