Compared to Estimates, Equinix (EQIX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Equinix (EQIX) reported revenue of $2.32 billion, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.83, compared to $3.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.26, the EPS surprise was +6.16%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Asia-Pacific - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity : 91,000 versus 90,875 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 91,000 versus 90,875 estimated by three analysts on average. Worldwide - Cabinet Billing : 295,000 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 296,392.

: 295,000 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 296,392. Asia-Pacific - Cabinet Billing : 67,300 versus 67,869 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 67,300 versus 67,869 estimated by three analysts on average. Americas - Quarter End Utilization : 81% versus 81% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 81% versus 81% estimated by three analysts on average. Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific : $497 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $511.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

: $497 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $511.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Geographic Revenues- Americas : $1.04 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

: $1.04 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year. Geographic Revenues- EMEA : $784 million compared to the $788.31 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.

: $784 million compared to the $788.31 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Europe- Recurring- Other : $29 million compared to the $26.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.

: $29 million compared to the $26.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year. Revenues- Recurring revenues : $2.32 billion versus $2.2 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.

: $2.32 billion versus $2.2 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change. Revenues- Non-recurring revenues : $101 million versus $126.04 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.9% change.

: $101 million versus $126.04 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.9% change. Revenues- Recurring revenues- Managed infrastructure : $118 million versus $119.73 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $118 million versus $119.73 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenues- Recurring revenues- Interconnection: $422 million compared to the $417.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.

Here is how Equinix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Equinix have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

