Compared to Estimates, Equinix (EQIX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Equinix (EQIX) reported revenue of $2.44 billion, up 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.79, compared to $3.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $10.89, the EPS surprise was -0.91%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Quarter End Utilization - Worldwide : 77% compared to the 77.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 77% compared to the 77.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Cabinet Equivalent Capacity - EMEA : 140,600 compared to the 141,275 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 140,600 compared to the 141,275 average estimate based on two analysts. Cabinet Equivalent Capacity - APAC : 96,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 95,650.

: 96,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 95,650. Quarter End Utilization - EMEA : 77% versus 76.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 77% versus 76.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific : $526 million versus $527.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.

: $526 million versus $527.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change. Geographic Revenues- EMEA : $827 million versus $841.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.

: $827 million versus $841.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Geographic Revenues- Americas : $1.09 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.

: $1.09 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change. Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific- Recurring- Colocation : $386 million compared to the $387.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year.

: $386 million compared to the $387.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year. Revenues- Non-recurring revenues : $113 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $152.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.1%.

: $113 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $152.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.1%. Revenues- Recurring revenues : $2.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

: $2.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Revenues- Recurring revenues- Managed infrastructure : $115 million compared to the $121.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $115 million compared to the $121.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenues- Recurring revenues- Colocation: $1.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.

Here is how Equinix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Equinix here>>>

Shares of Equinix have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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