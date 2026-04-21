Compared to Estimates, Equifax (EFX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Equifax (EFX) reported $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.4%. EPS of $1.86 for the same period compares to $1.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 billion, representing a surprise of +2.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Operating revenue- Total International : $360.2 million versus $355.82 million estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.

: $360.2 million versus $355.82 million estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions : $605.6 million compared to the $579.79 million average estimate based on 18 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.1% year over year.

: $605.6 million compared to the $579.79 million average estimate based on 18 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.1% year over year. Operating revenue- Latin America : $102.7 million versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $103.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.

: $102.7 million versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $103.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%. Operating revenue- Canada : $70.9 million compared to the $67.87 million average estimate based on 17 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.

: $70.9 million compared to the $67.87 million average estimate based on 17 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year. Operating revenue- Europe : $94 million compared to the $96.43 million average estimate based on 17 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

: $94 million compared to the $96.43 million average estimate based on 17 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year. Operating revenue- Asia Pacific : $92.6 million versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $87.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.

: $92.6 million versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $87.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%. Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions : $683.1 million versus the 18-analyst average estimate of $676.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

: $683.1 million versus the 18-analyst average estimate of $676.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%. Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services : $111.7 million versus $116.07 million estimated by 17 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.

: $111.7 million versus $116.07 million estimated by 17 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change. Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services : $571.4 million compared to the $560.22 million average estimate based on 17 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.

: $571.4 million compared to the $560.22 million average estimate based on 17 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year. Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services : $51.9 million versus $53.96 million estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.

: $51.9 million versus $53.96 million estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change. Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions : $553.7 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $525.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.6%.

: $553.7 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $525.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.6%. Adjusted EBITDA- U.S. Information Solutions: $183.6 million versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $179.46 million.

Here is how Equifax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Equifax here>>>

Shares of Equifax have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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