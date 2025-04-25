Compared to Estimates, EQT (EQT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

EQT Corporation (EQT) reported $2.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.1%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02, the EPS surprise was +15.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EQT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Sales Price - Oil price : $53.05 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $53.88.

: $53.05 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $53.88. Average daily sales volume - Total : 6,342 MMcfe/D versus 6,170.1 MMcfe/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 6,342 MMcfe/D versus 6,170.1 MMcfe/D estimated by five analysts on average. Natural gas - Average natural gas price, including cash settled derivatives : $3.66 versus $3.74 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $3.66 versus $3.74 estimated by five analysts on average. Oil - Sales volume : 395 MBBL versus 478.76 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 395 MBBL versus 478.76 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average. Average Sales Price - Natural gas price : $3.83 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.75.

: $3.83 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.75. Sales Volume - Total : 570,751 MMcfe versus 556,651.9 MMcfe estimated by four analysts on average.

: 570,751 MMcfe versus 556,651.9 MMcfe estimated by four analysts on average. Operating revenues- Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil : $2.24 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +72.2% change.

: $2.24 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +72.2% change. Revenues from contracts with customers- Oil sales : $20.96 million compared to the $25.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.9% year over year.

: $20.96 million compared to the $25.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.9% year over year. Operating revenues- Pipeline, net marketing services and other : $174.04 million compared to the $98.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9297.5% year over year.

: $174.04 million compared to the $98.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9297.5% year over year. Revenues from contracts with customers- NGLs sales : $173.82 million versus $153.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.

: $173.82 million versus $153.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Total Natural Gas & Liquids Sales, Including Cash Settled Derivatives : $2.15 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.94 billion.

: $2.15 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.94 billion. Revenues from contracts with customers- Natural gas sales: $2.05 billion compared to the $1.85 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +82.8% year over year.

Shares of EQT have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

