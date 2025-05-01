Compared to Estimates, Envista (NVST) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Envista (NVST) reported $616.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $607.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Envista performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Emerging markets : $29.60 million compared to the $26.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year.

: $29.60 million compared to the $26.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year. Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Other developed markets : $8.50 million versus $8.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

: $8.50 million versus $8.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change. Geographic Sales- North America : $324.40 million compared to the $321.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.

: $324.40 million compared to the $321.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year. Geographic Sales- Western Europe : $143.30 million compared to the $148.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.

: $143.30 million compared to the $148.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year. Geographic Sales- Other developed markets : $30.40 million versus $30.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.

: $30.40 million versus $30.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change. Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Western Europe : $25.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

: $25.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%. Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- North America : $171.20 million compared to the $170.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.

: $171.20 million compared to the $170.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year. Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Western Europe : $118 million compared to the $122.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.

: $118 million compared to the $122.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year. Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Other developed markets : $21.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

: $21.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%. Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Emerging markets : $89.20 million compared to the $83.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.

: $89.20 million compared to the $83.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year. Sales- Equipment & Consumables : $216.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $212.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

: $216.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $212.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%. Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies: $400.30 million compared to the $398.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.

Shares of Envista have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

