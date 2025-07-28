Compared to Estimates, Enterprise Products (EPD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) reported revenue of $11.36 billion, down 15.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.21 billion, representing a surprise of -20.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL fractionation volumes per day : 1667 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 1643.35 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1667 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 1643.35 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. NGL Pipelines & Services net - Fee-based natural gas processing per day : 7266 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7193.4 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 7266 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7193.4 millions of barrels of oil per day. NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL pipeline transportation volumes per day : 4562 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 4655.69 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4562 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 4655.69 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day : 20,405.00 BBtu/D versus 20,257.19 BBtu/D estimated by two analysts on average.

: 20,405.00 BBtu/D versus 20,257.19 BBtu/D estimated by two analysts on average. Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day : 122 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 117.36 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 122 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 117.36 millions of barrels of oil per day. Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day : 118 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 111.91 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 118 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 111.91 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day : 39 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 39.09 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 39 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 39.09 millions of barrels of oil per day. NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day : 214 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 228.53 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 214 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 228.53 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Gross operating margin- NGL Pipelines & Services : $1.3 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.3 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Gross operating margin- Petrochemical & Refined Products Services : $354 million versus $371.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $354 million versus $371.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross operating margin- Natural Gas Pipelines & Services : $417 million versus $335.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $417 million versus $335.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross operating margin- Crude Oil Pipelines & Services: $403 million versus $384.81 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Enterprise Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Enterprise Products here>>>

Shares of Enterprise Products have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

