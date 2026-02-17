Compared to Estimates, Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Energy Transfer LP (ET) reported revenue of $25.32 billion, up 29.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.7% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was -26.84%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Midstream - Gathered volumes : 21,484.00 BBtu/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 21,570.48 BBtu/D.

: 21,484.00 BBtu/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 21,570.48 BBtu/D. Midstream - NGLs produced : 1176 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 1160.76 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1176 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 1160.76 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Midstream - Equity NGLs : 64 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64.91 millions of barrels of oil.

: 64 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64.91 millions of barrels of oil. NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL and refined products terminal volumes : 1639 millions of barrels of oil versus 1674.22 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1639 millions of barrels of oil versus 1674.22 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL fractionation volumes : 1177 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1139.3 millions of barrels of oil.

: 1177 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1139.3 millions of barrels of oil. NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - Refined products transportation volumes : 603 millions of barrels of oil versus 593.5 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 603 millions of barrels of oil versus 593.5 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL transportation volumes : 2364 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2361.5 millions of barrels of oil.

: 2364 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2361.5 millions of barrels of oil. Adjusted EBITDA- Intrastate transportation and storage : $355 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $271.38 million.

: $355 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $271.38 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Interstate transportation and storage : $523 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $502.98 million.

: $523 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $502.98 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Crude oil transportation and services : $722 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $746.73 million.

: $722 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $746.73 million. Adjusted EBITDA- NGL and refined products transportation and services : $1.08 billion compared to the $1.1 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.1 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream: $720 million compared to the $810.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Energy Transfer LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Energy Transfer LP have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

