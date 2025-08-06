Compared to Estimates, Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Energy Transfer LP (ET) reported revenue of $19.24 billion, down 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -23.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Midstream - Gathered volumes : 21,329.00 BBtu/D compared to the 20,762.51 BBtu/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 21,329.00 BBtu/D compared to the 20,762.51 BBtu/D average estimate based on two analysts. Midstream - NGLs produced : 1181 millions of barrels of oil versus 1098.09 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1181 millions of barrels of oil versus 1098.09 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Midstream - Equity NGLs : 64 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62.19 millions of barrels of oil.

: 64 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62.19 millions of barrels of oil. NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL and refined products terminal volumes : 1553 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1445.17 millions of barrels of oil.

: 1553 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1445.17 millions of barrels of oil. NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL fractionation volumes : 1150 millions of barrels of oil versus 1109.81 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1150 millions of barrels of oil versus 1109.81 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - Refined products transportation volumes : 599 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 577.72 millions of barrels of oil.

: 599 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 577.72 millions of barrels of oil. NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL transportation volumes : 2331 millions of barrels of oil versus 2249.71 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2331 millions of barrels of oil versus 2249.71 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Intrastate transportation and storage : $284 million compared to the $319.2 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $284 million compared to the $319.2 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Interstate transportation and storage : $470 million compared to the $423.8 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $470 million compared to the $423.8 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Crude oil transportation and services : $732 million versus $764.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $732 million versus $764.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- NGL and refined products transportation and services : $1.03 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $993.7 million.

: $1.03 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $993.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream: $768 million compared to the $798.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Energy Transfer LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Energy Transfer LP have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

