Compared to Estimates, Elevance Health (ELV) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Elevance Health (ELV) reported revenue of $44.72 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.37, compared to $8.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.26 billion, representing a surprise of +3.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -13.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.70.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Elevance Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Medical Membership - Total : 45.76 million compared to the 45.94 million average estimate based on 16 analysts.

: 45.76 million compared to the 45.94 million average estimate based on 16 analysts. Medical Membership - Medicare - Medicare Advantage : 2.05 million compared to the 2.04 million average estimate based on 16 analysts.

: 2.05 million compared to the 2.04 million average estimate based on 16 analysts. Medical Membership - Medicaid : 8.93 million compared to the 9.11 million average estimate based on 16 analysts.

: 8.93 million compared to the 9.11 million average estimate based on 16 analysts. Medical Membership - Federal Employees Health Benefits : 1.66 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 1.66 million.

: 1.66 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 1.66 million. Revenues- Premiums : $36.81 billion versus $35.42 billion estimated by 17 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.

: $36.81 billion versus $35.42 billion estimated by 17 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change. Revenues- Service fees : $2.02 billion versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $2.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.

: $2.02 billion versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $2.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%. Revenues- Product revenue : $5.89 billion versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $5.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

: $5.89 billion versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $5.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%. Revenues- Net investment income : $551 million compared to the $492.83 million average estimate based on 17 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.

: $551 million compared to the $492.83 million average estimate based on 17 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year. Total operating revenue- Health Benefits : $38.28 billion versus $37.05 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

: $38.28 billion versus $37.05 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change. Total operating revenue- Eliminations : -$7.41 billion versus the 15-analyst average estimate of -$7.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

: -$7.41 billion versus the 15-analyst average estimate of -$7.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%. Total operating revenue- Carelon : $13.78 billion versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $13.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

: $13.78 billion versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $13.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%. Total operating revenue- Carelon Services: $4.64 billion compared to the $4.31 billion average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.5% year over year.

Shares of Elevance Health have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

