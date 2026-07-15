Compared to Estimates, Elevance Health (ELV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2026, Elevance Health (ELV) reported revenue of $49.83 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.45, compared to $8.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.45 billion, representing a surprise of +2.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Medical Membership : 44.95 million compared to the 44.82 million average estimate based on 17 analysts.

: 44.95 million compared to the 44.82 million average estimate based on 17 analysts. Medical Membership - Medicaid : 8.36 million versus the 17-analyst average estimate of 8.23 million.

: 8.36 million versus the 17-analyst average estimate of 8.23 million. Medical Membership - Medicare - Medicare Supplement : 893 thousand versus the 17-analyst average estimate of 878.19 thousand.

: 893 thousand versus the 17-analyst average estimate of 878.19 thousand. Medical Membership - Commercial Risk-Based - Employer Group Risk-Based : 3.42 million versus the 17-analyst average estimate of 3.39 million.

: 3.42 million versus the 17-analyst average estimate of 3.39 million. Revenues- Net investment income : $704 million versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $446.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.9%.

: $704 million versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $446.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.9%. Revenues- Service fees : $2.28 billion versus $2.24 billion estimated by 17 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.

: $2.28 billion versus $2.24 billion estimated by 17 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change. Revenues- Premiums : $41.28 billion versus $39.9 billion estimated by 17 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $41.28 billion versus $39.9 billion estimated by 17 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenues- Product revenue : $6.26 billion versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $6.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

: $6.26 billion versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $6.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%. Total operating revenue- Corporate & Other : $6 million versus $148.14 million estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -97.4% change.

: $6 million versus $148.14 million estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -97.4% change. Total operating revenue- Carelon Services : $7.98 billion versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $7.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

: $7.98 billion versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $7.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%. Total operating revenue- CarelonRx : $11.25 billion versus $10.95 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

: $11.25 billion versus $10.95 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Total operating revenue- Health Benefits: $42.72 billion versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $41.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

Here is how Elevance Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Elevance Health here>>>

Shares of Elevance Health have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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