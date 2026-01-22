Compared to Estimates, East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, East West Bancorp (EWBC) reported revenue of $758.25 million, up 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.52, compared to $2.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $748.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.48, the EPS surprise was +1.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net interest margin : 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on five analysts. Annualized quarterly net charge-offs to average loans HFI : 0.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Efficiency ratio : 34.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 35.2%.

: 34.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 35.2%. Leverage ratio : 11% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.9%.

: 11% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.9%. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $76.64 billion compared to the $77.12 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $76.64 billion compared to the $77.12 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total nonaccrual loans : $165.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $158.73 million.

: $165.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $158.73 million. Total nonperforming assets : $208 million compared to the $192.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $208 million compared to the $192.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted efficiency ratio : 35.2% versus 34.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 35.2% versus 34.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Total capital ratio : 16.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 16.2%.

: 16.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 16.2%. Tier 1 capital ratio : 15.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15%.

: 15.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15%. Total Noninterest Income : $100.43 million versus $92.19 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $100.43 million versus $92.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $657.82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $655.63 million.

Here is how East West Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of East West Bancorp have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

