Compared to Estimates, Eagle Materials (EXP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Eagle Materials (EXP) reported $634.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. EPS of $3.76 for the same period compares to $3.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $606.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.73, the EPS surprise was +0.8%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average Net Sales Price - Gypsum Wallboard : $232.40 versus $238.22 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $232.40 versus $238.22 estimated by two analysts on average. Average Net Sales Price - Cement : $156.72 versus $159.24 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $156.72 versus $159.24 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Heavy Materials- Concrete & Aggregates : $73.72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $67.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.8%.

: $73.72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $67.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.8%. Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard : $29.13 million versus $29.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.

: $29.13 million versus $29.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change. Total Revenue- Heavy Materials : $384.04 million versus $366.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

: $384.04 million versus $366.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change. Revenue- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned) : $310.33 million versus $298.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.

: $310.33 million versus $298.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard : $221.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $207.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

: $221.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $207.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%. Total Revenue- Light Materials : $250.65 million versus $237.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

: $250.65 million versus $237.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Recycled Paperboard : $9.5 million versus $9.19 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $9.5 million versus $9.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard : $92.64 million compared to the $87.16 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $92.64 million compared to the $87.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials : $102.14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $96.35 million.

: $102.14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $96.35 million. Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned): $77.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.69 million.

Here is how Eagle Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Eagle Materials have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

