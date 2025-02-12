Compared to Estimates, Dutch Bros (BROS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Dutch Bros (BROS) reported $342.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.9%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $319.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was +250.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dutch Bros performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total shop count : 982 compared to the 982 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 982 compared to the 982 average estimate based on six analysts. Number of shops - Franchised : 312 versus 308 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 312 versus 308 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of shops - Company-operated : 670 compared to the 674 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 670 compared to the 674 average estimate based on five analysts. Same shop sales growth : 6.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.

: 6.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.5%. Company-operated same shop sales : 9.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.2%.

: 9.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.2%. Total net - new shop openings : 32 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 33.

: 32 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 33. Company-operated new openings : 25 versus 30 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 25 versus 30 estimated by three analysts on average. Franchised new openings : 7 versus 3 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7 versus 3 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Franchising and other : $28.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $29.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

: $28.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $29.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Revenues- Company-operated shops: $314.18 million versus $289.90 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.2% change.

Shares of Dutch Bros have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

