Compared to Estimates, Dutch Bros (BROS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Dutch Bros (BROS) reported revenue of $355.15 million, up 29.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $343.5 million, representing a surprise of +3.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dutch Bros performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shop count, end of period - Total shop count : 1,012 versus 1,013 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 1,012 versus 1,013 estimated by seven analysts on average. Shop count, end of period - Franchised : 317 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 316.

: 317 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 316. Shop count, end of period - Company-operated : 695 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 698.

: 695 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 698. System same shop sales and transactions : 4.7% versus 4.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 4.7% versus 4.7% estimated by six analysts on average. Company-operated same shop sales and transactions : 6.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 5.4%.

: 6.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 5.4%. Total net - new shop openings : 30 compared to the 32 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 30 compared to the 32 average estimate based on four analysts. Company-operated new openings : 25 compared to the 28 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 25 compared to the 28 average estimate based on four analysts. Franchised new openings : 5 compared to the 5 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5 compared to the 5 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Franchising and other : $28.73 million versus $29.53 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.

: $28.73 million versus $29.53 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change. Revenues- Company-operated shops: $326.42 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $313.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.6%.

Shares of Dutch Bros have returned +13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

