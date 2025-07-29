Compared to Estimates, DTE Energy (DTE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

DTE Energy (DTE) reported -$999 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 134.8%. EPS of $1.36 for the same period compares to $1.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 billion, representing no surprise. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

DTE Electric Deliveries - Retail and wholesale : 9,582 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,035.

: 9,582 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,035. DTE Electric Sales - Interconnection sales : 3,083.00 MWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,536.08 MWh.

: 3,083.00 MWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,536.08 MWh. Total DTE Electric Sales : 12,665.00 MWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12,571.21 MWh.

: 12,665.00 MWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12,571.21 MWh. Total Gas Operating Revenue : $316 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $336.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

: $316 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $336.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Operations- DTE Vantage : $169 million versus $194.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.

: $169 million versus $194.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change. Operating Revenues- Utility Operations- Gas : $316 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $352.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

: $316 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $352.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Operations- Energy Trading : $1.32 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $883.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.2%.

: $1.32 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $883.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.2%. Total Electric Operating Revenues : $1.69 billion compared to the $1.6 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.6 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Operating Revenues- Utility Operations- Electric : $1.68 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

: $1.68 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%. Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Operations- Electric : $4 million compared to the $4.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year.

: $4 million compared to the $4.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year. Operating Revenues- Non-utility operations : $1.44 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.6% year over year.

: $1.44 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.6% year over year. Operating Revenues- Utility operations: $1.98 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

Here is how DTE Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of DTE Energy have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

