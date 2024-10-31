Compared to Estimates, Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) reported revenue of $591.68 million, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $603.84 million, representing a surprise of -2.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Driven Brands Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same-store sales : 1.1% versus 1.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1.1% versus 1.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Store Count - Maintenance : 1,899 versus 1,903 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,899 versus 1,903 estimated by four analysts on average. Store Count - Car Wash : 1,107 versus 1,110 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,107 versus 1,110 estimated by four analysts on average. Total Store Count : 5,109 versus 5,122 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 5,109 versus 5,122 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Supply and other revenue : $77.29 million compared to the $81.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

: $77.29 million compared to the $81.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Revenue- Advertising contributions : $26.82 million compared to the $27.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

: $26.82 million compared to the $27.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Revenue- Independently-operated store sales : $49.96 million versus $43.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.

: $49.96 million versus $43.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change. Revenue- Company-operated store sales : $388.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $402.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

: $388.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $402.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%. Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees : $49.48 million compared to the $51.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.

: $49.48 million compared to the $51.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year. Revenue- Corporate / Other : $10.10 million versus $8.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.

: $10.10 million versus $8.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change. Revenue- Platform Services : $52.20 million versus $62.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.

: $52.20 million versus $62.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change. Revenue- Paint, Collision and Glass: $109 million versus $116.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.8% change.

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.