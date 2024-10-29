Compared to Estimates, D.R. Horton (DHI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, D.R. Horton (DHI) reported revenue of $10 billion, down 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.92, compared to $4.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.20, the EPS surprise was -6.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how D.R. Horton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Homes Closed : 23,647 versus the 17-analyst average estimate of 24,301.

: 23,647 versus the 17-analyst average estimate of 24,301. Net sales order - Homes sold : 19,035 versus the 17-analyst average estimate of 20,333.

: 19,035 versus the 17-analyst average estimate of 20,333. Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog : 12,180 versus the 15-analyst average estimate of 12,899.

: 12,180 versus the 15-analyst average estimate of 12,899. Sales order backlog - Value : $4.77 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $5.11 billion.

: $4.77 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $5.11 billion. Net sales order - Value : $7.15 billion compared to the $7.71 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $7.15 billion compared to the $7.71 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. Revenues- Home sales- Homebuilding : $8.93 billion versus $9.28 billion estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

: $8.93 billion versus $9.28 billion estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Revenues- Financial Services : $222 million versus $242.77 million estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.

: $222 million versus $242.77 million estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change. Revenues- Rental : $704.80 million versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $592.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -49.2%.

: $704.80 million versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $592.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -49.2%. Revenues- Homebuilding : $8.95 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $9.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

: $8.95 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $9.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Revenues- Land/lot sales and other- Homebuilding : $20.70 million versus $16.82 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.1% change.

: $20.70 million versus $16.82 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.1% change. Revenues- Forestar : $551.40 million compared to the $481.54 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

: $551.40 million compared to the $481.54 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year. Revenues- Eliminations and Other: -$425.70 million compared to the -$386.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year.

Shares of D.R. Horton have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

