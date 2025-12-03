Compared to Estimates, Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2025, Dollar Tree (DLTR) reported revenue of $4.75 billion, down 37.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.21, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.74 billion, representing a surprise of +0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Dollar Tree - Same-Store Net Sales : 4.2% versus 4.3% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 4.2% versus 4.3% estimated by eight analysts on average. Dollar Tree - Ending stores : 9,269 versus 9,228 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 9,269 versus 9,228 estimated by six analysts on average. Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage : 82.50 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 81.80 Msq ft.

: 82.50 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 81.80 Msq ft. Dollar Tree - Beginning stores : 9,148 versus 9,148 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 9,148 versus 9,148 estimated by five analysts on average. Dollar Tree - Number of stores closed : 15 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 9.

: 15 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 9. Dollar Tree - New stores : 106 versus 81 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 106 versus 81 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Net sales : $4.75 billion compared to the $4.73 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.2% year over year.

: $4.75 billion compared to the $4.73 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.2% year over year. Revenues- Other revenue : $4.7 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.7%.

: $4.7 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.7%. Operating income (loss)- Dollar Tree : $455 million compared to the $462.46 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $455 million compared to the $462.46 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating income (loss)- Corporate, support and Other: $-111.7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-147.98 million.

Here is how Dollar Tree performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Dollar Tree here>>>

Shares of Dollar Tree have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.