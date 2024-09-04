Compared to Estimates, Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Dollar Tree (DLTR) reported $7.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03, the EPS surprise was -34.95%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dollar Tree performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Family Dollar - Same-Store Sales : -0.1% compared to the -0.2% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: -0.1% compared to the -0.2% average estimate based on eight analysts. Enterprise - Same-Store Sales : 0.7% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 0.7% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on eight analysts. Dollar Tree - Same-Store Sales : 1.3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 1.3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on eight analysts. Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage : 75.2 Msq ft versus 75.02 Msq ft estimated by six analysts on average.

: 75.2 Msq ft versus 75.02 Msq ft estimated by six analysts on average. Family Dollar - Ending stores : 7,761 versus 7,753 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 7,761 versus 7,753 estimated by six analysts on average. Total - Selling Square Footage : 134.5 Msq ft versus 133.88 Msq ft estimated by six analysts on average.

: 134.5 Msq ft versus 133.88 Msq ft estimated by six analysts on average. Family Dollar - Selling Square Footage : 59.3 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 58.85 Msq ft.

: 59.3 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 58.85 Msq ft. Total - Number of stores : 16,388 versus 16,380 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 16,388 versus 16,380 estimated by six analysts on average. Net Sales- Dollar Tree : $4.07 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $4.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.

: $4.07 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $4.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Net Sales- Family Dollar : $3.31 billion compared to the $3.33 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.

: $3.31 billion compared to the $3.33 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year. Total net sales : $7.37 billion compared to the $7.51 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.

: $7.37 billion compared to the $7.51 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year. Other revenue : $6.10 million versus $5.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.3% change.

Shares of Dollar Tree have returned -15.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

