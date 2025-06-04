Compared to Estimates, Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2025, Dollar Tree (DLTR) reported revenue of $4.64 billion, down 39.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.54 billion, representing a surprise of +2.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dollar Tree performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Dollar Tree - Same-Store Sales : 5.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.

: 5.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.9%. Dollar Tree - Number of stores closed : 18 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.

: 18 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13. Dollar Tree - Ending stores : 9,016 compared to the 8,969 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9,016 compared to the 8,969 average estimate based on three analysts. Dollar Tree - New stores : 148 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 100.

: 148 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 100. Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage : 79.6 Msq ft versus 79.46 Msq ft estimated by two analysts on average.

: 79.6 Msq ft versus 79.46 Msq ft estimated by two analysts on average. Total net sales : $4.64 billion versus $4.53 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -39.2% change.

: $4.64 billion versus $4.53 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -39.2% change. Other revenue : $3.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -51.1%.

: $3.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -51.1%. Operating income (loss)- Corporate, support and Other : -$138.60 million compared to the -$163.37 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$138.60 million compared to the -$163.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating income (loss)- Dollar Tree: $522.70 million compared to the $526.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Dollar Tree have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.