Compared to Estimates, Dollar General (DG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2024, Dollar General (DG) reported revenue of $10.21 billion, up 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.70, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.38 billion, representing a surprise of -1.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dollar General performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Ending store count : 20,345 versus the 21-analyst average estimate of 20,327.

: 20,345 versus the 21-analyst average estimate of 20,327. Same-Store Sales growth : 0.5% versus the 21-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.

: 0.5% versus the 21-analyst average estimate of 2.1%. Total selling square footage : 154.48 Msq ft versus the 20-analyst average estimate of 153.74 Msq ft.

: 154.48 Msq ft versus the 20-analyst average estimate of 153.74 Msq ft. New store openings : 213 versus the 19-analyst average estimate of 192.

: 213 versus the 19-analyst average estimate of 192. Store closings : 17 compared to the 17 average estimate based on 18 analysts.

: 17 compared to the 17 average estimate based on 18 analysts. Net sales per square foot : $66.10 compared to the $67.82 average estimate based on 14 analysts.

: $66.10 compared to the $67.82 average estimate based on 14 analysts. Net Sales Per Store : $0.50 million versus $0.51 million estimated by 12 analysts on average.

: $0.50 million versus $0.51 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Net Sales by Category- Consumables : $8.40 billion versus $8.45 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $8.40 billion versus $8.45 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Net Sales by Category- Seasonal : $1.05 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.

: $1.05 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%. Net Sales by Category- Home products : $480.22 million versus $527 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.

: $480.22 million versus $527 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change. Net Sales by Category- Apparel : $278.16 million versus $288.74 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.

Shares of Dollar General have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.