Compared to Estimates, DNOW (DNOW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

DNOW (DNOW) reported $628 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.8%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $614.55 million, representing a surprise of +2.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Geographic Revenue- United States : $528 million compared to the $506.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

: $528 million compared to the $506.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Other International : $52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20%.

: $52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20%. Geographic Revenue- Canada: $48 million compared to the $52.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.3% year over year.

Here is how DNOW performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of DNOW have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

