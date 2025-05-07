Compared to Estimates, Disney (DIS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Walt Disney (DIS) reported $23.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $1.45 for the same period compares to $1.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18, the EPS surprise was +22.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Disney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of paid subscriber - ESPN+ : 24.1 million versus 24.99 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 24.1 million versus 24.99 million estimated by five analysts on average. Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only : 50.3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 48.32 million.

: 50.3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 48.32 million. Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - Live TV + SVOD : 4.4 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.51 million.

: 4.4 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.51 million. Number of paid subscriber - Hulu : 54.7 million compared to the 52.83 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 54.7 million compared to the 52.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Entertainment : $10.68 billion versus $10.31 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.

: $10.68 billion versus $10.31 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change. Revenue- Sports : $4.53 billion compared to the $4.36 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $4.53 billion compared to the $4.36 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenue- Entertainment- Linear Networks : $2.42 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

: $2.42 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%. Revenue- Entertainment- Direct-to-Consumer : $6.12 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $6.12 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Revenue- Entertainment- Content Sales/Licensing and Other : $2.15 billion versus $1.76 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +54.5% change.

: $2.15 billion versus $1.76 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +54.5% change. Revenue- Experiences : $8.89 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

: $8.89 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Revenue- Experiences- International : $1.44 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.

: $1.44 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year. Revenue- Experiences- Domestic: $6.50 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

Shares of Disney have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

