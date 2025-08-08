Compared to Estimates, Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Diamondback Energy (FANG) reported $3.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 48.1%. EPS of $2.67 for the same period compares to $4.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.63, the EPS surprise was +1.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average daily production / Daily combined volumes : 919,879.00 BOE/D versus 890,056.20 BOE/D estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 919,879.00 BOE/D versus 890,056.20 BOE/D estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Production Volume (Combined volumes) : 83,709.00 MBOE versus 80,985.42 MBOE estimated by five analysts on average.

: 83,709.00 MBOE versus 80,985.42 MBOE estimated by five analysts on average. Average Prices - Natural gas liquids, hedged : $/18.13 versus $/18.34 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $/18.13 versus $/18.34 estimated by five analysts on average. Total Production Volume - Oil : 45,108.00 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 44,920.97 MBBL.

: 45,108.00 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 44,920.97 MBBL. Total Production Volume - Natural gas : 110,119.00 MMcf versus 106,203.80 MMcf estimated by five analysts on average.

: 110,119.00 MMcf versus 106,203.80 MMcf estimated by five analysts on average. Average Prices - Natural gas, hedged : $1.45 per thousand cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.53 per thousand cubic feet.

: $1.45 per thousand cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.53 per thousand cubic feet. Average Prices - Oil -hedged : $/62.34 compared to the $/61.83 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $/62.34 compared to the $/61.83 average estimate based on five analysts. Total Production Volume - Natural gas liquids : 20,248.00 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 18,363.85 MBBL.

: 20,248.00 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 18,363.85 MBBL. Revenues- Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid : $3.32 billion versus $3.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.5% change.

: $3.32 billion versus $3.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.5% change. Revenues- Oil sales : $2.85 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.7%.

: $2.85 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.7%. Revenues- Natural gas liquid sales : $367 million compared to the $320.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +114.6% year over year.

: $367 million compared to the $320.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +114.6% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas sales: $97 million compared to the $115.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1840% year over year.

Here is how Diamondback performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Diamondback have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

