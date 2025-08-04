Compared to Estimates, Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Diamondback Energy (FANG) reported $3.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 48.1%. EPS of $2.67 for the same period compares to $4.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 billion, representing a surprise of +11.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.63.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average daily production / Daily combined volumes : 919,879.00 BOE/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 890,056.20 BOE/D.

: 919,879.00 BOE/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 890,056.20 BOE/D. Total Production Volume (Combined volumes) : 83,709.00 MBOE versus the five-analyst average estimate of 80,985.42 MBOE.

: 83,709.00 MBOE versus the five-analyst average estimate of 80,985.42 MBOE. Average Prices - Natural gas liquids, hedged : $/18.13 compared to the $/18.34 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $/18.13 compared to the $/18.34 average estimate based on five analysts. Total Production Volume - Oil : 45,108.00 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 44,920.97 MBBL.

: 45,108.00 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 44,920.97 MBBL. Total Production Volume - Natural gas : 110,119.00 MMcf versus the five-analyst average estimate of 106,203.80 MMcf.

: 110,119.00 MMcf versus the five-analyst average estimate of 106,203.80 MMcf. Average Prices - Natural gas, hedged : $1.45 per thousand cubic feet versus $1.53 per thousand cubic feet estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.45 per thousand cubic feet versus $1.53 per thousand cubic feet estimated by five analysts on average. Average Prices - Oil -hedged : $/62.34 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $/61.83.

: $/62.34 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $/61.83. Total Production Volume - Natural gas liquids : 20,248.00 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 18,363.85 MBBL.

: 20,248.00 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 18,363.85 MBBL. Average Prices - Natural gas : $0.88 per thousand cubic feet versus $0.8 per thousand cubic feet estimated by four analysts on average.

: $0.88 per thousand cubic feet versus $0.8 per thousand cubic feet estimated by four analysts on average. Average Prices - Natural gas liquids : $/18.13 compared to the $/17.94 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $/18.13 compared to the $/17.94 average estimate based on four analysts. Average Prices - Oil : $/63.23 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $/62.54.

: $/63.23 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $/62.54. Revenues- Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid: $3.32 billion compared to the $3.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52.5% year over year.

Here is how Diamondback performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Diamondback have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

