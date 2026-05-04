Compared to Estimates, Diamondback (FANG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Diamondback Energy (FANG) reported revenue of $4.24 billion, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.23, compared to $4.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.55, the EPS surprise was +19.23%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average daily production / Daily combined volumes : 979,356.00 BOE/D versus 954,228.60 BOE/D estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 979,356.00 BOE/D versus 954,228.60 BOE/D estimated by eight analysts on average. Average Prices - Natural gas liquids, hedged : $/16.68 compared to the $/16.64 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $/16.68 compared to the $/16.64 average estimate based on five analysts. Average Prices - Oil -hedged : $/72.53 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $/69.45.

: $/72.53 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $/69.45. Average Prices - Natural gas, hedged : $1.9 per thousand cubic feet versus $2.12 per thousand cubic feet estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.9 per thousand cubic feet versus $2.12 per thousand cubic feet estimated by five analysts on average. Average Prices - Natural gas liquids : $/16.68 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $/17.1.

: $/16.68 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $/17.1. Total Production Volume - Natural gas liquids : 21,519.00 MBBL versus 20,890.23 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 21,519.00 MBBL versus 20,890.23 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average. Total Production Volume - Natural gas : 118,402.00 MMcf compared to the 116,838.10 MMcf average estimate based on four analysts.

: 118,402.00 MMcf compared to the 116,838.10 MMcf average estimate based on four analysts. Total Production Volume - Oil : 46,889.00 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 45,694.76 MBBL.

: 46,889.00 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 45,694.76 MBBL. Total Production Volume (Combined volumes) : 88,142.00 MBOE versus 86,058.09 MBOE estimated by four analysts on average.

: 88,142.00 MBOE versus 86,058.09 MBOE estimated by four analysts on average. Average Prices - Oil : $/73.47 compared to the $/67.64 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $/73.47 compared to the $/67.64 average estimate based on four analysts. Average Prices - Natural gas : $0.18 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $0.65 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on four analysts.

: $0.18 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $0.65 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid: $3.83 billion versus $3.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

Here is how Diamondback performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Diamondback here>>>

Shares of Diamondback have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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