Compared to Estimates, Devon Energy (DVN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Devon Energy (DVN) reported revenue of $4.45 billion, up 23.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.21, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36 billion, representing a surprise of +2.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Devon Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Production - Total oil equivalent per day : 815 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 817.2 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by six analysts on average.

: 815 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 817.2 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by six analysts on average. Average Daily Production - Total Oil : 388 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 383.85 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on five analysts.

: 388 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 383.85 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on five analysts. Average Daily Production - Total Gas : 1346 millions of cubic feet versus 1329.95 millions of cubic feet estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1346 millions of cubic feet versus 1329.95 millions of cubic feet estimated by five analysts on average. Average Daily Production - Total NGL : 203 millions of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 211.1 millions of barrels of oil.

: 203 millions of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 211.1 millions of barrels of oil. Production - Oil - Other : 4 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 3.91 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 3.91 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts. Production - NGL - Delaware Basin : 118 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 121.75 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 118 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 121.75 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Marketing and midstream revenues : $1.42 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.1% year over year.

: $1.42 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.1% year over year. Revenues- Gas : $309 million compared to the $257.62 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $309 million compared to the $257.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL sales : $3.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.9%.

: $3.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.9%. Revenues- Oil : $2.41 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.43 billion.

: $2.41 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.43 billion. Revenues- NGL : $403 million versus $407.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $403 million versus $407.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL derivatives: -$98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.4%.

Shares of Devon Energy have returned +15.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.