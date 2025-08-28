Compared to Estimates, Dell Technologies (DELL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2025, Dell Technologies (DELL) reported revenue of $29.78 billion, up 19% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.32, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.31, the EPS surprise was +0.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group : $12.5 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

: $12.5 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%. Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group : $16.8 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.3%.

: $16.8 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.3%. Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking : $12.94 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +68.7%.

: $12.94 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +68.7%. Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage : $3.86 billion compared to the $4.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.

: $3.86 billion compared to the $4.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year. Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial : $10.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

: $10.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer : $1.72 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change.

: $1.72 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change. Net Revenue- Corporate and Other : $473 million compared to the $442.47 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $473 million compared to the $442.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Income- Client Solutions Group : $803 million versus $710.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $803 million versus $710.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group: $1.47 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion.

Here is how Dell Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Dell Technologies here>>>

Shares of Dell Technologies have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.