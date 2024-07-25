Compared to Estimates, Cullen/Frost (CFR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) reported $528.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $2.21 for the same period compares to $2.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $516.21 million, representing a surprise of +2.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cullen/Frost performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total earning assets and average rate earned - Average balance : $45.53 billion versus $46.12 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $45.53 billion versus $46.12 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 3.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Net loan charge-offs to average loans : 0.2% versus 0.3% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.3% estimated by six analysts on average. Book value per common share at end of quarter : $55.02 versus $55.85 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $55.02 versus $55.85 estimated by six analysts on average. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 15.3% versus 15.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 15.3% versus 15.8% estimated by three analysts on average. Total Non-Performing Loans/ Non-accrual loans : $74.99 million versus $69.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $74.99 million versus $69.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio : 13.8% compared to the 14.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13.8% compared to the 14.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Leverage Ratio : 8.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.1%.

: 8.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.1%. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $417.62 million versus $410.07 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $417.62 million versus $410.07 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $111.19 million versus $106.13 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $111.19 million versus $106.13 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $396.71 million compared to the $387.23 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $396.71 million compared to the $387.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. Other charges, commissions and fees: $13.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.07 million.

Shares of Cullen/Frost have returned +14.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.